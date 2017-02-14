National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) speaks along side retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mike Flynn during a campaign town hall meeting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) speaks along side retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mike Flynn during a campaign town hall meeting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

National security adviser Michael Flynn resigned on Tuesday amid reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials from the Trump office over his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. The Trump loyalist held the post for less than a month. His ties to Russia, however, caused serious concern among other senior aides in the Trump administration. In December 2016, before Trump’s inauguration, Flynn allegedly spoke to Kislyak on the sanctions imposed against Russia.

WATCH VIDEO |US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Quits: Here’s Why

Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy during the transition. Vice President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched for the national security adviser. Flynn later told White House officials that he may have discussed sanctions with the ambassador.

with inputs from Associated Press

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd