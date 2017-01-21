‘Now, the fun begins’: Donald Trump asks inaugural crowd whether he should continue to tweet

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Freedom Ball in honor of his inauguration in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump, who is known for his extensive use of Twitter, asked the ball crowd on Saturday whether he should continue to tweet. Attending the second of the three inaugural balls in Washington, the 45th President of the United States, who took the center stage with First Lady Melania Trump, asked, “Keep the Twitter going?” The attending supporters roared with an apparent approval. “Now, the fun begins,” Trump replied as the first couple started dancing on the stage to “My Way”.

Watch | Donald Trump Dancing With Melania Trump at Inaugural Ball Liberty in Washington



Trump, who recently made headlines for using Twitter to get back at Hollywood actress Meryl Streep for criticising him, said in an interview that he dislikes tweeting. The billionaire businessman said that Twitter is the only platform where he can counteract the lies spread by the media .“Look, I don’t like tweeting. I have other things I could be doing. But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract,” Trump said in an interview to Fox News.

Even though Trump’s supporters want him to continue to be active on social media, the US President might find it hard to do so. According to a report by The New York Times, because of reasons related to “national security”, Trump had to replace his Android phone (which he uses to tweet), with a “secure, encrypted device approved by the Secret Service.” As reported by Associated Press earlier, Trump also told a friend that he had given up his phone as security agencies had urged him to do so.

The Republican has often said that he will continue to be active on social media even after becoming the President. He currently has 20.9 million followers on Twitter.

