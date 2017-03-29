Nothing can stop May 14 local elections in Nepal: PM Prachanda

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘”Prachanda” (File/PTI Photo) Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘”Prachanda” (File/PTI Photo)

Nepal Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’ on Wednesday said nothing can stop the local level elections slated for May 14 and expressed confidence that Madhes-based parties will participate in the polls.

Talking to journalists after returning from his week-long visit to China at the airport here, Prachanda said his government will move ahead by creating a favourable environment for local polls and that the demands put forth by Madhesi Front would be addressed by the next parliamentary elections.

Stating that the election is certain, he said nothing can stop the polls and he is confident that Madhesh-centric parties will take part in it.

He told journalists not to harbour any doubt about the polls.

The May 14 local elections are being opposed by Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin, who say the polls should be conducted only after their demands regarding the re-demarcation of provincial boundaries and other issues are addressed by an amendment to the new Constitution.

India has pledged support to Nepal for holding the contentious local elections.

China has promised USD 1 million to the Himalayan nation for the May 14 polls.

He said, during his visit China also reiterated its wish that the polls should be held with the participation of all political forces that would help maintain political stability in the country.

He said the Nepal-China relations have assumed a new dynamism and dimension and the high-level meetings and talks he held during the visit have further strengthened mutual trust and understanding.

The Prime Minister said the main objective of the visit was to establish an environment of confidence at the highest level between the two countries, adding the visit has been a success in terms of further consolidating the Nepal-China ties and achieving support and cooperation for the country’s broader development, the Kathmandu Post reported.

He said he got an opportunity at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference held in Hainan Province of China to put forth the views and concerns of the least developed and landlocked small countries regarding globalisation and free trade, as well as their expectations.

During the visit, the Prime Minister had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, which he said was significant and fruitful.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister reiterated that no movement would be allowed in Nepalese territory that are directed against China.

