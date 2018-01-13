Not received any formal communication from Pakistan on cooperation suspension, says US

The US State Department said it has communicated its expectations to Pakistan numerous times that they must take decisive action against terrorist groups based within their own borders. The US State Department said it has communicated its expectations to Pakistan numerous times that they must take decisive action against terrorist groups based within their own borders.

The United States on Saturday said it has not received any formal communication from Pakistan on suspension of military and intelligence cooperation, contrary to what is being asserted by top leaders in Islamabad. In a statement to the media, a State Department Spokesperson said: “We have not received any formal communication from the government of Pakistan regarding a suspension.”

Meanwhile, a CIA spokesperson declined to comment on the issue. The State Department said it has communicated its expectations to Pakistan numerous times that they must take decisive action against terrorist groups based within their own borders. “As a matter of policy we do not discuss the contents of private diplomatic correspondence,” the official told PTI when asked about the names of specific terrorists and if this includes UN and US-designated Hafiz Saeed.

