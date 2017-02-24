Not just Kim Jong Nam, one suspect suffered effects of VX agent: Malaysia

Malaysia’s National Police Inspector-General Khalid Abu Bakar, center, is surrounded by journalists in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. North Korea denied Thursday that its agents masterminded the assassination of the half brother of leader Kim Jong Un, saying a Malaysian investigation into the death of one of its nationals is full of “holes and contradictions.” (AP Photo) Malaysia’s National Police Inspector-General Khalid Abu Bakar, center, is surrounded by journalists in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. North Korea denied Thursday that its agents masterminded the assassination of the half brother of leader Kim Jong Un, saying a Malaysian investigation into the death of one of its nationals is full of “holes and contradictions.” (AP Photo)

One of two women suspected of killing the half-brother of North Korea’s leader with the highly toxic VX nerve agent also suffered its effects, Malaysia’s police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said on Friday. “She was vomiting,” he added, in response to a question about whether the women felt the effects of VX, classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations. He declined to elaborate.

Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died after being assaulted at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13. The Malaysian police have arrested a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman suspected of smearing the chemical on his face.

Malaysian authorities are planning on sweeping the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said, after it was confirmed Kim was killed by a VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical. “(We are looking to) sweep all locations that we knew the suspects went to. We will get the experts from the atomic energy department to go to the location and sweep it to see if radioactive (material) is still there,” Bakar said.

It was the first time police mentioned “radioactive material” and he did not elaborate on what could “still” be there.