Northern Ireland’s DUP says could help Britain’s Theresa May reach majority

The prospect of no clear winner emerging from Britain’s election is “perfect territory” for Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and they would be willing to negotiate with Theresa May’s Conservatives, a senior MP said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives will fail to win a parliamentary majority in the election, according to an exit poll, meaning that the like-minded DUP, who won eight seats in 2015, could potentially play a key role in a future government. “This is perfect territory for the DUP obviously because if the Conservatives are just short of an overall majority, it puts us in a very, very strong negotiating position and it is one we would take up with relish,” Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC television.

“We will be serious players if there is a hung parliament. We will talk to whoever is the largest party, it looks like the Conservatives. We have a lot in common, we want to see Brexit work, we want to see the Union strengthened. I think there is a lot of common ground.”

