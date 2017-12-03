Top Stories
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits factory that produced tires for missile truck

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits factory that produced tires for missile truck

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in September had tasked the Amnokgang Tire Factory to make the tires for the "great event in November".

By: AP | Seoul | Published: December 3, 2017 12:55 pm
kin jong un, north korea, missile truck tyre factory, kim jong un tyre factory visit, nuclear missile truck, north korean military truck, world news, indian express In this undated photo provided on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a local tire factory in Chagang Province, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Top News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked workers during a visit to a factory that built the tires for a huge vehicle used to transport a new intercontinental ballistic missile that was test-launched this week, the country’s media reported on Saturday. The launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM in violation of international sanctions was celebrated Friday with a massive public rally and fireworks in capital Pyongyang.

At the tire factory, Kim complimented workers for manufacturing the large-size tires for the 9-axle missile truck without relying on imported equipment and called for efforts to raise production to “satisfy the daily-increasing needs in developing the country’s economy and beefing up national defense capabilities,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday.

Kim in September tasked the Amnokgang Tire Factory to make the tires for the “great event in November,” the agency reported.

South Korea’s military believes that the latest missile, which flew 950 kilometres before splashing down in waters near Japan, is potentially capable of striking targets as far as 13,000 kilometres, which would put Washington within reach.

kin jong un, north korea, missile truck tyre factory, kim jong un tyre factory visit, nuclear missile truck, north korean military truck, world news, indian express Kim in September tasked the Amnokgang Tire Factory to make the tires for the “great event in November,” the agency reported. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 03: Latest News