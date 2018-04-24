North Korea’s Kim Jong Un meets Chinese envoy after deadly bus crash

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a hospital following a bus accident involving Chinese tourists in North Hwanghae province. (Photo via Reuters) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a hospital following a bus accident involving Chinese tourists in North Hwanghae province. (Photo via Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with China’s ambassador at a hospital where Chinese tourists were being treated after a deadly bus crash.

The official Xinhua News Agency said late Monday that a tourist bus fell from a bridge Sunday evening in North Hwanghae province in southern North Korea. The Foreign Ministry previously said the crash killed 32 Chinese and four North Koreans, and two Chinese were seriously injured.

Photos provided by Pyongyang on Tuesday showed Kim meeting with Ambassador Li Jinjun at the hospital and at the Chinese Embassy.

Chinese tourists make up the vast majority of visitors to North Korea, where they often pay homage at sites related to China’s participation in the war.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App