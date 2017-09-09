North Koreans celebrate holiday with familiar routines

In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, Pyongyang residents welcome contributors to their country’s sixth underground nuclear test, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) In this Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 photo, Pyongyang residents welcome contributors to their country’s sixth underground nuclear test, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

North Koreans are celebrating another public holiday with familiar routines, laying flowers and bowing in front of statues and portraits of past leaders while the outside world keeps a close watch amid speculations that another missile test is near.

South Korea’s government said North Korea could potentially mark the 69th founding anniversary on Saturday with its third test of a developmental intercontinental ballistic missile. But no weapons test has been detected in North Korea so far as people in capital Pyongyang went through customary practices of showing loyalty to late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

This year’s anniversary comes just after North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date last weekend. It also conducted two ICBM tests in July.

