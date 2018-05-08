Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant Sponsored

A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Latest News
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits China, meets with Xi Jinping

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits China, meets with Xi Jinping

The visit follows just days after the historic Korean summit when the North and South Korean leaders met at the Demilitarised Zone lending the Korean war.

By: AP | Beijing | Updated: May 8, 2018 5:19:53 pm
North Korean leader Kim visits China, meets with Xi In this photo taken between May 7 and 8, 2018 released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right speaks to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Dalian. (AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited the Chinese city of Dalian to meet President Xi Jinping, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. The two discussed bilateral issues, with Xi telling Kim of his support of talks between North Korea and the United States, Xinhua said.

The visit followed a dramatic visit by Kim to Beijing in March, and comes ahead of a planned summit meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now