North Korea war would be ‘catastrophic,’ diplomacy bearing fruit: Jim Mattis

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on has warned that war with North Korea would be “catastrophic” and said diplomatic efforts were yielding results. Speaking at an event in California yesterday, Mattis said his mission and responsibility was to have military options ready “should they be needed” but stressed the US effort is currently focused on diplomacy.
“The American effort is diplomatically led, it has diplomatic traction, it is gaining diplomatic results and I want to stay right there right now,” Mattis said at an event in California. “The tragedy of war is well-enough known it doesn’t need another characterization beyond the fact that it would be catastrophic,” he added.
Mattis’ comments came shortly after President Donald Trump warned North Korea it should be “very, very nervous” if it thinks of attacking America, and doubled down on a vow to rain “fire and fury” on Pyongyang if it continued to threaten the US. Mattis did not elaborate on the diplomatic results he referenced, but the UN Security Council at the weekend passed a new set of sanctions against Pyongyang over its weapons program, including bans on the export of coal, iron and iron ore, lead and lead ore as well as fish and seafood.
In a diplomatic win for the United States, the measures were approved unanimously — including by Russia and China, the North’s sole major ally. The Pentagon chief on Wednesday issued a carefully worded statement telling North Korea it would be “grossly” outmatched in any conflict with the US, and warning Pyongyang to stop considering any action that risked “the destruction of its people.” (AFP)
- Aug 11, 2017 at 10:08 amWorld is at a dangerous crossroads. US are seeking a pretext to wage war on North Korea. History of 1950s Korean War confirms that extensive war crimes were committed against Korean people. As confirmed by statement of US General Curtis Lemay: Over a period of three years or so we killed 20 percent of population. North Korea lost close to 30 percent of its population as a result of US led bombings in 1950s. US military sources confirmed 20 percent, after destroying North Korea’s 78 cities and thousands of her villages. Perhaps an unprecedented of mortality suffered by one nation due to belligerence of another During World War two, UK lost 0.94 percent of its population, France lost 1.35 percent, China lost 1.89 percent and the US lost 0.32 percent. During Korean War, North Korea lost close to 30 percent of its population. )0(Reply
- Aug 11, 2017 at 10:08 amNorth Korea war would be ‘catastrophic’ for both sides...LOL...That is why the USA is so worried and hesitated. Otherwise just go ahead to attack like something happened in Iraq.Reply
- Aug 11, 2017 at 9:56 amWar against a nation is not the solution to contain a leader, wisdom should prevail with good at ude behaviour to win the confidence of its leader. Innocent lives are victims of war. God bless both the leaders with simple thought of trust concern for the human race.Reply
- Aug 11, 2017 at 10:04 amWar is the last source for achieving the target solution after all other manners are failed. Otherwise, give it up.....There is no middle solution sometimes.Reply
- Aug 11, 2017 at 10:27 amThe USA frees people by killing them by the excuses of communism earlier and terrorism now. Vietnam lost at least 30 of population also during the Vietnamese war. And Iraq also lost 400-500 thousands of civilians during the Iraqi war. And Syria lost at least 2-3 millions of population and the war is still going on...There is a common statement that, if you do not give me a way to go, I will try to let you die...The case of North Korea is an exact sample. No matter whatever label is put on their head, communism or terrorism, they will fight till the end since they have no way to go...