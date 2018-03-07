North Korea used VX agent to kill Kim Jong un’s brother: US

FILE – This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File) FILE – This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)

The US has imposed new sanctions on North Korea for using chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong-un’s half-brother, the State Department said today. On February 22, the US determined under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) that the Government of North Korea used the chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong Nam, in the Kuala Lumpur airport, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

These sanctions are in addition to existing US comprehensive sanctions against targeting unlawful North Korean activities.

The sanctions took effect upon publication of this determination in the Federal Register on Monday, she said. “The US strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons to conduct an assassination. This public display of contempt for universal norms against chemical weapons use further demonstrates the reckless nature of North Korea and underscores that we cannot afford to tolerate a North Korean WMD program of any kind,” Nauert said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App