North Korea: US criticism of its rights shows fear of nukes

North Korea says US President Donald Trump’s decision to invite a defector from the North to the State of the Union address and Vice President Mike Pence taking the father of Otto Warmbier to the Olympics show the US is “horrified and confused” by Pyongyang’s nuclear forces.

North Korea’s UN Mission today called both acts “desperate attempts” by the Trump administration to keep up “its ‘human rights’ racket” against the country.

The mission called defector Ji Seong-ho “human scum.

“Warmbier, a college student, died days after being returned to the US from a North Korean prison.

The United States has been very outspoken against human rights violations in North Korea.

The North Korean mission’s statement calls the US “the principal violator of human rights ever seen in the human history.”

