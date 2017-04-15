Latest News
  • North Korea showcases submarine-based missiles for first time at military parade

North Korea showcases submarine-based missiles for first time at military parade

North Korea warns the United States to end its "military hysteria" or face retaliation as it celebrates the 105th birth anniversary of its founding father, Kim Il-sung

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published:April 15, 2017 8:36 am
north korea, south korea, north korea missile threat, thaad, south korea anti-missile system, world news, latest news, indian express North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile. (Reuters File Photo) (Representational Image)

North Korea displayed its submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) for the first time on Saturday ahead of a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang.

North Korea warned the United States on Saturday to end its “military hysteria” or face retaliation as a U.S. aircraft carrier group steamed towards the region and the reclusive state marked the 105th birth anniversary of its founding father.

State TV showed images of the Pukkuksong-2 SLBMs on trucks waiting to be paraded in front of leader Kim Jong Un.

(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Nick Macfie)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 15: Latest News