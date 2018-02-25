North Korea says open to talks with United States: South Korea’s presidential office

  • Associate Sponsor
In a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in, the North Korea's delegation said that the relation between North and United states should go hand in hand, according to a statement by Blue House

By: Reuters | Seoul | Updated: February 25, 2018 6:02 pm
Members of a high-level North Korean delegation visiting South Korea for the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics said North Korea was open to talks with the United States, the South’s presidential office said. In a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in an undisclosed location in Pyeongchang, the North’s delegation also said developments in relations between the two Koreas and those between North Korea and the United States should go hand in hand, said the Blue House in a statement.

