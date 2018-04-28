Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
North Korea says inter-Korean summit will be a ‘new milestone’

Kim and Moon had pledged to work for "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula and agreed on a common goal of a "nuclear-free" peninsula.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published: April 28, 2018 2:33:20 pm
north korea, south morea, kim jong un, moon jae in, inter korea summit, demilitarised zone, indian express South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their meeting at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
North Korea’s state news agency said on Saturday the inter-Korean summit a day earlier will be a “new milestone” in bringing about joint prosperity and a turning point for the Korean peninsula. The North’s central news agency separately released the joint statement North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced on Friday after the first summit in more than a decade between the two Koreas. Kim and Moon had pledged to work for “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula and agreed on a common goal of a “nuclear-free” peninsula.

