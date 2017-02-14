North Korea rejects UN statement, says missile tests aimed at building up ‘self-defence capabilities’

Latest News
The missile test were intended to build self-defence capabilities aimed at protecting the nations sovereignty and the people against direct threats from hostile forces, said North Korea's UN Ambassador

By: Reuters | Geneva | Published:February 14, 2017 4:07 pm
A man watches a TV news program showing a file image of missile launch conducted by North Korea, at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea. (Source: AP)

North Korea angrily rejected the UN Security Council’s statement on its weekend missile launch and declared on Tuesday that all of its tests are “self-defence measures” to protect its people.

Han Tae Song, the new ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the United Nations in Geneva, told the Conference on Disarmament:

“The various test fires conducted by DPRK for building up self-defence capabilities are, with no exception, self-defence measures to protect national sovereignty and the safety of the people against direct threats by hostile forces.

“In this respect, my delegation strongly rejects the latest statement of the Security Council and all UN resolutions against my country,” Han said.

