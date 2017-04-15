North Korea prepared to respond to any nuclear attack by US: Officials

North Korea’s military chimed in on Friday saying it would “ruthlessly ravage” the United States if it chose to attack. (Representational picture )(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) North Korea’s military chimed in on Friday saying it would “ruthlessly ravage” the United States if it chose to attack. (Representational picture )(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea is prepared to respond to any nuclear attack by the United States in kind, the country’s number two official said Saturday.

“We’re prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and we are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks,” Choe Ryong-Hae said in a speech at a ceremony before a large military parade started, which was broadcast live by the North’s Korean Central TV.

The US had earlier warned that a policy of “Stratergic patience” with North Korea is over according to state news agency. The concern has grown since the US Navy fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airfield last week in response to a deadly gas attack.

As North Korea marks its founders day, it warned to face retaliation to any kind of US military attack.

“The Trump administration, which made a surprise guided cruise-missile strike on Syria on April 6, has entered the path of open threat and blackmail,” KCNA news agency quoted the military as saying in a statement.

North Korea’s military chimed in on Friday saying it would “ruthlessly ravage” the United States if it chose to attack.

Previously it had conducted two nuclear weapon tests last year alone. The first was of what it claims to have been a hydrogen bomb and the second was its most powerful ever.

With Inputs from agencies

