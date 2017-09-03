North Korea nuclear test would be ‘absolutely unacceptable’: Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Source: AP) Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Source: AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday said a sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang would be “absolutely unacceptable,” after a 6.3 magnitude explosion in the North indicated a new detonation. “If it forcibly conducted a nuclear test, it’s absolutely unacceptable. We have to strongly protest it,” Abe said.

“There is a possibility that this is not a natural quake and that North Korea conducted a nuclear test,” he said, adding that the Japanese weather agency detected a seismic wave.

