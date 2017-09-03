Only in Express
  • North Korea nuclear test would be ‘absolutely unacceptable’: Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe

North Korea nuclear test would be ‘absolutely unacceptable’: Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe

"There is a possibility that this is not a natural quake and that North Korea conducted a nuclear test," said PM Shizo Abe, adding that the Japanese weather agency detected a seismic wave.

By: AFP | Tokyo | Published:September 3, 2017 11:00 am
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, North Korea Nuclear test, North Korea's suspected nuclear test, North Korea news, world news, Latest news Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Source: AP)
Top News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday said a sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang would be “absolutely unacceptable,” after a 6.3 magnitude explosion in the North indicated a new detonation. “If it forcibly conducted a nuclear test, it’s absolutely unacceptable. We have to strongly protest it,” Abe said.

“There is a possibility that this is not a natural quake and that North Korea conducted a nuclear test,” he said, adding that the Japanese weather agency detected a seismic wave.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 03: Latest News