Donald Trump calls North Korea ‘a rogue nation’ after nuke test: How standoff escalated between two rival nations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday, which it said was an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile, intensifying its stand-off with the United States. The announcement from Pyongyang came a few hours after international seismic agencies detected a man-made earthquake near the North’s test site, which Japanese and South Korean officials said was around 10 times more powerful than the tremor picked up after its last nuclear test a year ago.

The test is a direct challenge to US President Donald Trump, who hours earlier had talked by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the “escalating” nuclear crisis in the region and has previously vowed to stop North Korea developing nuclear weapons that could threaten the United States.

US President Donald Trump called North Korea a “great threat and embarrassment” to China and warned that “appeasement” won’t work with Pyongyang, after the reclusive nation carried out its biggest nuclear test. “North Korea has conducted a major nuclear test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States,” Trump tweeted. “North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success,” he said in another tweet.

North Korea, which carries out its nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions and sanctions, said in an announcement on state television that a hydrogen bomb test ordered by leader Kim Jong Un was a “perfect success”. The bomb was designed to be mounted on its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the North said.

North Korea has conducted several ballistic missile tests throughout this year, bringing to an edge its relationship with the US. Since December 2011, when Kim Jong-Un came to power, the world has witnessed an escalation of the missile development programme of North Korea.

Irked by its firing of missiles, earlier this year, President Donald Trump warned North Korea it would face “fire and fury” if it threatens the United States, prompting the nuclear-armed nation to say it was considering firing missiles at Guam, a US-held Pacific island. As tensions escalated, Pyongyang said it was “carefully examining” a plan to strike Guam, site of a US military base.

Washington had also warned it was ready to use force if need be to stop North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs but that it prefers global diplomatic action, including sanctions. The consequences of any U.S. strike would potentially be catastrophic not only for North Koreans but also South Korea, Japan and the thousands of U.S. military personnel within range of any North Korean retaliatory strikes. “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” Trump told reporters at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Post the first warning, President Donald Trump had also warned North Korea saying his earlier threat to unleash “fire and fury” on Pyongyang if it launched an attack may not have been tough enough. After North Korea disclosed plans to fire missiles over Japan to land near the US Pacific territory of Guam, Trump said the move would prompt “an event the likes of which nobody’s seen before.”He took specific aim at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he had “disrespected our country greatly. He has said things that are horrific. And with me, he’s not getting away with it,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey. “It’s not a dare. It’s a statement,” Trump said. “He’s not going to go around threatening Guam. And he’s not going to threaten the United States. And he’s not going to threaten Japan. And he’s not going to threaten South Korea.”

Earlier in August, North Korean state news agency, KCNA, put out a statement blaming him for the escalated tensions and accused him of “driving” the Korean peninsula to the “brink of a nuclear war”. The news agency said, “Trump is driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war, making such outcries as ‘the US will not rule out a war against the DPRK.”

Reacting to it, Trump warned North Korea saying that military solutions against the nuclear-armed regime were “locked and loaded” for use if Pyongyang acted “unwisely”. Issuing an urgent warning to North Korea not to move ahead with its ballistic missile testing, he tweeted, “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully, Kim Jong Un will find another path!” He also retweeted a US Pacific Command tweet of pictures showing US Air Force Bomber B-1B Lancers. The tweet by the Pacific Command read, “USAF B-1B Lancer bombers on Guam stand ready to fulfil USFK’s fight tonight mission if called upon to do so.”

