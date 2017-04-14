Conflict could break out at any moment over North Korea: China issues stern warning

In response to rising nuclear threat from North Korea, China said that conflict could breakout at any moment. (Representational Image) In response to rising nuclear threat from North Korea, China said that conflict could breakout at any moment. (Representational Image)

In response to rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program, China said a conflict could breakout any moment. As per reports from news agency AFP, China said in a statement, ‘Conflict could break out at any moment’ over North Korea. China also said there can be no winner in war over North Korea.

Earlier in the day, China had said using force won’t help in resolving the issue. An influential Chinese newspaper had urged the North Koreans to pause its nuclear programme in return for Chinese protection. Amid rising concerns of North Korea possibly conducting a sixth nuclear test in defiance of UN sanctions, US issued warnings that a policy of patience is no longer applicable. China had earlier called for talks that would lead to peaceful settlement and the denuclearisation of the peninsula. The Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, while speaking to media, had said, “Military force cannot resolve the issue”. The minister also added, “Amid tensions we will also find a kind of opportunity to return to talks”.

US President Donald Trump has put North Korea on notice that any further provocation would not be tolerated, whereas officials have confirmed that Trump administration will focus its strategy on tougher economic sanctions.

