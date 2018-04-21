North Korea must disclose its nuclear and missile programme, says Germany

Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said it is necessary for Pyongyang to follow specific steps and to disclose its complete nuclear and missile programme in a verifiable way.

By: Reuters | Berlin | Updated: April 21, 2018 6:46:50 pm
North Korea denuclearization German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. (Source: Reuters)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said North Korea’s announcement that it would immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests was a step in the right direction but added that Pyongyang must reveal its nuclear and missile programme. “To enter into a serious political process working towards the complete denuclearization of North Korea, it is however necessary for Pyongyang to follow specific steps and to disclose its complete nuclear and missile programme in a verifiable way,” Maas said on Saturday.

“This demand is in accordance with the expectations of the international community,” he added.

