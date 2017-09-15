US slams N Korea’s missile launch, says Russia and China must indicate their intolerance towards these tests

A passerby walks under a TV screen reporting news about North Korea’s missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato A passerby walks under a TV screen reporting news about North Korea’s missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday asked China and Russia to take direct action against North Korea. Speaking to reporters, he said, “China supplies North Korea with most of its oil. Russia is the largest employer of North Korean forced labour. China and Russia must indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own.” Tillerson’s remarks came in reaction to North Korea’s latest missile launch over Japan into Pacific Ocean in the early hours of Friday.

Tillerson further described the actions of North Korea as “provocative” and asked all nations to step forward against Kim Jong-un’s regime. “North Korea’s provocative missile launch represents the second time the people of Japan, a treaty ally of the US have been directly threatened in recent weeks.” he said. “United Nations Security Council resolutions, including the most recent unanimous sanctions resolution, represent the floor, not the ceiling, of the actions we should take. We call on all nations to take new measures against the Kim regime,” he added.

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis described the latest missile launch as a “reckless act by the North Koreans”,. After the launch, Mattis said that the missile “was fired over Japan and put millions of Japanese in duck and cover.”

North Korea’s missile on Friday flew over Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido before landing in the Pacific. After the launch, US Pacific command asserted that the missile posed no threat to US. “Initial assessment indicates the launch of an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM). The launch occurred in the vicinity of Sunan, North Korea and flew east,” Commander Dave Benham, Director of Media Operation United States Pacific Command (PACOM), said in a media statement. Click here to read North Korea’s missile launch timeline

Hhe further went on to add that the US is working with inter-agency partners on a more detailed assessment. The ballistic missile overflew the territory of northern Japan before landing in the Pacific Ocean east of Japan. We are working with our inter-agency partners on a more detailed assessment and we will provide a public update if warranted,” he said. Later, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said the ballistic missile did not pose a threat to North America. It further asserted that the missile posed no threat to Guam. “Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation,” Benham said.

