North Korea missile launch LIVE updates: China, Russia must take direct action against North Korea, says Rex Tillerson

North Korea invited criticism from the United States and South Korea early on Friday morning (IST) after it launched an intermediate-range missile eastwards over Japan. The missile was launched from near Pyongyang. The latest launch came after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) imposed the eighth set of sanctions on the country over its banned missile and nuclear programmes.

According to South Korean and Japanese officials, cited by news agency Reuters, the missile flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido, far out into the Pacific Ocean. The missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific about 2,000 km (1,240 miles) east of Hokkaido, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

North Korea missile launch LIVE Updates

8:40 am: North Korea’s missile launch has had an adverse affect on the markets on Friday:

* In United States, US stock futures and Asian shares saw a dip. In Wall Street, Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid by 0.1 per cent to 2,495.62. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.2 percent to 22,203.48. The Nasdaq composite slumped 0.5 percent to 6,429.08. While US stick futures fell over 0.2 per cent, MSCI’s Asia-Pacific share index, excluding Japan, saw a dip of 0.4 per cent. In Japan, Nikkei saw a rise of 0.1 per cent.

* Yen remained stedy against Dollar. While dollar saw a dip from 110.25 yen to as low as 109.55 yen, in early Asian trade, it later pared its losses, and was last trading at 110.19 yen, according to Reuters.

* In Hong Kong, Asian stocks were mostly lower. Hang Seng fell 0.8 per cent to reach 27, 571.42. In South Korea, Kospi lost 0.4 per cen to reach 2,369.32. In china, Shanghai Composite lost 0.6 per cent to reach 3,353.11. In Australia, S&P/ASX 200 sank 0.6 percent to 5,704.90. In New Zealand, S&P/NZZ 50 index shed 0.5 per cent or 36.44 points, to reach 7,782.79.

8:30 am: North Korea missile launch recap: On September 3, North Korea claimed that it had carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test. The Communist nation also announced that the test was for an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile. Indian on Sunday had condemened the nuclear test. “We call upon North Korea to refrain from such actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond,” the External Affairs Ministry had said in a statement.

8:22 am: Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters that he had a word with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson over the missile launch. Kono said both the ministers have agreed on a need for the international society to come together to apply pressure on the North.

8:20 am: North Korea missile launch recap: In August, US President had Donald Trump had threatened North Korea with “fire and fury”, after North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test and launched two missiles of increasing range over US ally Japan. In spite of warnings by Trump, North Korea has continued testing missile tests over what it describes as “US hostility”.

8:10 am: North Korea’s missile launch on Friday over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean is its longest-ever such flight. The missile launch is being considered to be a clear message of defiance to its rivals.

8:05 am: In a latest update, South Korea President Moon Jae-in instructed South Korea officials to pursue “stern” diplomatic and military measures to discourage North Korea from further provocations. After a National Security Council meeting in Seoul, Presidential spokesman Park Su-hyun said that Moon also called for a stronger preparation against the threat of biological and chemical weapons attacks.

7:55 am: According to a report by Reuters, the White House, in a statement said that President Donald Trump has been informed about the latest missile launch.

7:45 am: UN Security Council, which had earlier set its eighth set of sanctions on North Korea, scheduled an emergency meeting on Friday after a missile was launched from Pyongyang over Japan in the early hours. Speaking to reporters, Ethiopia’s UN Mission, which holds the council presidency this month, said closed-door consultations will take place at the request of Japan and United States.

7:43 am: US Pacific Command had earlier clarified the missile that was launched over Japan was an intermediate range missile. It further said the North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the missile did not pose a threat to North America.

7:42 am: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a statement to media, asked China and Russia to take actions against North Korea. Speaking to reporters, Tillerson asked China and Russia to “indicate their intolerance” to the provocative missile tests carried out by the Communist-nation. “China supplies North Korea with most of its oil. Russia is the largest employer of North Korean forced labour. China and Russia must indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own,” Tillerson said.

7:35 am: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe described the missile launch as “dangerous provocation action that threatens world peace” and said he will “never tolerate” such an act. Speaking to media reporters in Tokyo, Abe said, “We can never tolerate that North Korea trampled on the international community’s strong, united resolve toward peace that has been shown in UN resolutions and went ahead again with this outrageous act,” Abe further warned North Korea that if it continues doing so, it will not have a bright future. “If North Korea continues to walk down this path, it has no bright future. We must make North Korea understand this,” he said.

7:30 am: South Korea condemns North Korea’s missile launch over Japan on Friday. Speaking to reporters, President Moon Jae-in said that the provocations made by the country will only result in further diplomatic and economic isloations. “President Moon ordered officials to closely analyse and prepare for new possible North Korean threats like EMP (electro-magnetic pulse) and biochemical attacks,” Moon’s spokesman Park Su-hyun said in a media briefing.

7:10 am: US military said that soon after the launch of the missile, it detected a single intermediate range ballistic missile, Reuters reported. As per reports, the US military believes the missile did not pose a threat to North America or the US Pacific territory of Guam, where Pyongyang earlier threatened to strike.

7:05 am: US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, in a statement, said the missile launch “put millions of Japanese into duck and cover”. According to Reuters, residents in Northern Japan appeared calm and went about their business as normal.

7:00 am: Speaking to reporters, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean. The missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific about 2,000 km (1,240 miles) east of Hokkaido, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

