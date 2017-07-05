North Korea missile launch: Kim Jong Un says ICBM a ‘gift’ to American ‘bastards’

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday said Pyongyang’s intercontinental ballistic missile test was a “gift” to “American bastards” on their independence day, news agency AFP reported. “American bastards would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary. We should send them gifts once in a while to help break their boredom,” said Kim. A Hwasong-14 ICBM was launched by North Korea on Monday, days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations are due to discuss steps to rein in Pyongyang’s weapons programmes. According to the South Korean military and Japanese government, the missile landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Tokyo condemned the launch and called it a clear violation of UN resolutions.

The missile is capable of carrying a “large, heavy nuclear warhead” that can survive re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Earlier, South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with President Trump at the White House to discuss ways to stop the North from amassing nuclear weapons. The missile test came just a few days after the meet.

According to Washington Examiner report, Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State, said “global action is required to stop a global threat”.

“Any country that hosts North Korean guest workers, provides any economic or military benefits, or fails to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions is aiding and abetting a dangerous regime,” Tillerson added.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Trump on Tuesday also mocked North Korea’s missile launch and asked if they have something better to do. He tweeted, “North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea…..”

In another tweet, Trump said, “….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!”

According to a Telegraph report, North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science called the test a “final step” in creating a “confident and powerful nuclear state that can strike anywhere on Earth”.

The launch of the missile was a direct rebuke to Trump’s declaration in January that such a test “won’t happen!” Trump took to Twitter and said, ” North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won’t happen!”

