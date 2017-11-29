North Korea test-fires another ICBM: Here’s all you need to know

In this July 4, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in North Korea. (File/AP Photo) In this July 4, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in North Korea. (File/AP Photo)

North Korea early Wednesday fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that flew both higher and longer than previous such launches. This, just days after Trump put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism. This was North Korea’s first missile launch since September 15 when it fired an intermediate-range missile, which flew over Hokkaido Island in Japan before and into the Pacific Ocean. Some scientists have cautioned that with the latest ICBM test, Washington, could now technically be within reach of Pyongyang.

According to a report in The Independent, the missile reached an altitude of roughly 2,485 miles (4,000 kilometres) above Earth. It travelled for about 50 minutes before coming back down to Earth, hitting waters in Honshu, Japan’s largest island. READ MORE

Here’s all you need to know about North Korea’s aggression towards the United States:

Why is North Korea conducting missile tests?

North Korea has conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests under Kim Jong Un ever since the beginning of 2017 in defiance of UN sanctions. On January 1, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un had announced the country was prepared to conduct its first ICBM test. In his annual New Year’s address, Jong Un threatened to continue boosting the country’s military capabilities if the US didn’t stop its military exercises with North Korea. However, Trump has vowed not to let North Korea develop nuclear missiles that can hit the mainland United States.

How many missile tests have been conducted by North Korea in recent times?

The November 28 missile launch marked nearly two dozen missile launches conducted by North Korea since February, a period of time in which Trump and Jong Un have engaged in an increasingly aggressive war of words over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

It started with the May 14 launch of an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile North Korea says can carry a heavy nuclear warhead. One week later, on May 21, the country tested a Pukguksong-2 missile that uses solid fuel, which is harder to detect by outsiders before launch. On June 8, North Korea fired several projectiles believed to be short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles.

North Korea conducted its first ICBM launch on July 4, the same day US announced its Independence in 1776. ICBM is a missile that can travel at least 3,400 miles (5,500 km) from its launch site. In the same month, Pyongyang fired its second ICBM on July 28.

On August 29, North Korea fired an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean. On September 3, it carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, claiming it was a hydrogen bomb. On September 15, North Korea fires an intermediate-range missile over Japan into the Pacific; it flew about 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles), its longest-ever flight.

What are the implications of these missile tests?

The missile tests-fires, under Kim Jong Un, has only escalated the tension between North Korea and United States. While Jong Un has vowed to strengthen its military power through these tests, it has faced global condemnation from the world leaders. In response to ICBM tests by North Korea, the UN Security Council unanimously approved strict sanctions on exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood that it said would total more than $1 billion per year of income to North Korea.

The Trump administration has responded to North Korea’s continued threats and launches with the President saying, “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” in August. However, Pyongyang responded by announcing it’s looking at plans to strike the US territory of Guam, report state-run KCNA news agency.

