North Korea missile launch: Hope Japan, South Korea, China end this nonsense once and for all, tweets Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said it was “hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer”, hours after North Korea launched on Tuesday its latest ballistic missile.

Trump tweeted: “North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!” The single launch of a land-based, intermediate range ballistic missile occurred near the Panghyon Airfield, the US Pacific Command said. “The President has been briefed on the latest report of a North Korean ballistic missile launch,” according to the White House.

According to United States Pacific Command (USPACOM), the missile was tracked for 37 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan. “We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment. We continue to monitor North Korea’s actions closely,” the PACOM said. According to officials in Seoul and Tokyo, too, North Korea launched the ballistic missile that landed in waters near Japan.

South Korea’s military also confirmed that North Korea had fired an “unidentified ballistic missile” into the Sea of Japan from Banghyon in North Pyongan, a province near its border with China, the Guardian reported.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

