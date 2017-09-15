Only in Express
A look at key North Korea missile tests in the past

North Korea today fired an intermediate range ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean, the US Pacific Command said, asserting that the launch did not pose a threat to America.

September 15, 2017
North Korea, Japan, Pyonyang, North korea missile, North Korea missile test, North Korea nuclear test FILE – In this July 4, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
North Korea launched an intermediate-range missile that flew over Japan in its longest-ever flight, showing that leader Kim Jong Un is defiantly pushing to bolster his weapons programs despite U.S.-led international pressure. A look at the recent weapons tests:

May 14: North Korea fires a newly developed intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile it says can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.

May 21: North Korea tests a Pukguksong-2 missile that uses solid fuel, which is harder to detect by outsiders before launch.

June 8: North Korea fires several projectiles believed to be short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles.

July 4: North Korea test-launches its first intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-14, at a highly lofted trajectory.

July 28: North Korea fires another Hwasong-14, again at a lofted trajectory, but outsider experts say its full range would reach far into the U.S mainland, including cities such as Chicago.

Aug. 9: North Korea announces a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers.

Aug. 29: North Korea fires an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 that flies over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean.

Sept. 3: North Korea carries out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, claiming it was a hydrogen bomb.

Sept. 15: North Korea fires an intermediate-range missile over Japan into the Pacific; it flew about 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles), its longest-ever flight.

