Latest News
  • S.Korea says N.Korea missile used “cold eject” launch system

S.Korea says N.Korea missile used “cold eject” launch system

A South Korean military source told Reuters that North Korea's missile was a new type of solid-fuel intermediate-range missile.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published:February 13, 2017 8:40 am
FILE PHOTO: An "Arrow 3" ballistic missile interceptor is seen during its test launch near Ashdod, Israel December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday used a “cold eject” launch system, where the missile is initially propelled by compressed gas before its rocket engine ignites. (Representational Image)

A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday used a “cold eject” launch system, where the missile is initially propelled by compressed gas before its rocket engine ignites, South Korea’s military said on Monday. A South Korean military source told Reuters that North Korea’s missile was a new type of solid-fuel intermediate-range missile using submarine-launched ballistic missile technology.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, claiming further advancement in its missile technology.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 13: Latest News