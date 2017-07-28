North Korea launches ballistic missile, may have landed in sea close to Japan

This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea’s KRT on Monday, May 22, 2017, shows what was said to be the Pukguksong-2 missile lifts off as it is test-launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (KRT via AP Video/Files) This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea’s KRT on Monday, May 22, 2017, shows what was said to be the Pukguksong-2 missile lifts off as it is test-launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (KRT via AP Video/Files)

North Korea has reportedly launched what is being presumed as a ballistic missile, which may have ended up in the sea off Japan, news agency AP reported. The missile was air borne for close to 45 minutes and has apparently landed in the sea area which falls inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

Pentagon and South Korea have confirmed the launch. “We are assessing (the situation) and will have more information soon,” Pentagon spokesperson Navy Captain Jeff Davis said.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called a meeting of the National Security Council. “I have received information that North Korea once again conducted a missile firing,” he said, adding “We will immediately analyze information and do our utmost to protect the safety of the Japanese people.”

Coming out strongly against North Korea’s military activity, Suga said that the launch was in clear violation of United Nations resolutions. He added that Japan disapproves of the launch in the strongest possible terms, news agency Reuters reported.

The missile was launched at 11:41 pm local time, South Korean media reported. Tokyo has issued warnings to planes and ships close to the region, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported.

This is the second time that Pyongyang has tested a ballistic missile. In July, North Korea had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

