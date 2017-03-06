North Korea has launched four ballistic missiles: Japan spokesman

KCNA photo of an underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile (Representational) KCNA photo of an underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile (Representational)

North Korea on Monday morning launched four ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, according to the Government of Japan.

According to Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga, three of the four projectiles landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), an area that reaches to some 370 kilometres from the coast of Japan, EFE news reported.

The launch was conducted at 7:36 am local time (22.36 GMT Sunday) from the Tongchang-ri region on the northwest coast of North Korea towards the East Sea, as the Sea of Japan is known in Korea, Yonhap news agency quoted sources from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).