North Korea has developed hydrogen bomb missile warhead: state media

It was a "thermonuclear weapon with super explosive power made by our own efforts and technology", KCNA cited Kim him as saying, and "all components of the H-bomb were 100 per cent domestically made".

Published:September 3, 2017 7:21 am
North Korea, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Jong Un, hydrogen bomb missile warhead, hydrogen bomb, world news, latest world news, indian express, indian express news North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, smiles as Kim inspects the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea (AP)
North Korea has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be loaded into the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency claimed Sunday. Questions remain over whether nuclear-armed Pyongyang has successfully miniaturised its weapons, and whether it has a working H-bomb, but KCNA said that leader Kim Jong-Un had inspected such a device at the Nuclear Weapons Institute.

It was a “thermonuclear weapon with super explosive power made by our own efforts and technology”, KCNA cited Kim him as saying, and “all components of the H-bomb were 100 per cent domestically made”. Pictures showed Kim in black suit examining a metal casing with two bulges.

North Korea triggered a new escalation of tensions in July, when it carried out two successful tests of an ICBM, the Hwasong-14, which apparently brought much of the US mainland within range. After its fourth nuclear test, in January 2016, it claimed that the device was a miniaturised H-bomb, which has the potential to be far more powerful than other nuclear devices.

But scientists said the six-kiloton yield achieved then was far too low for a thermonuclear device. When it carried out its fifth test, in September 2016, it did not say it was a hydrogen bomb.

The North had “further upgraded its technical performance at a higher ultra-modern level on the basis of precious successes made in the first H-bomb test”, KCNA said, adding that Kim “set forth tasks to be fulfilled in the research into nukes”. Actually mounting a warhead onto a missile would amount to a significant escalation on the North’s part, as it would create a risk that it was preparing an attack.

