North Korea fires unidentified projectile from eastern region: South Korea

North Korea fired a solid-fuel ballistic missile Sunday that can be harder for outsiders to detect before launch and later said the test was hailed as perfect by leader Kim Jong Un. (Source: AP Photo) North Korea fired a solid-fuel ballistic missile Sunday that can be harder for outsiders to detect before launch and later said the test was hailed as perfect by leader Kim Jong Un. (Source: AP Photo)

North Korea on Monday fired an unidentified projectile from the Wonsan region on its east coast in an easterly direction, South Korean military said. The launch was immediately reported to President Moon Jae-in, who has called a meeting of the National Security Council, reported Reuters quoting the South Korean office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Meanwhile, Japan has reacted to the development saying the missile launch was “a clear violation of UN resolutions. According to Reuters, Japanese government spokesman Suga said, “Japan has strongly protested North Korea missile launch.”

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the projectile was likely a ballistic missile. The projectile is also likely to fall within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, the report further added, citing an unidentified source from Japan.

North Korea last test-fired a ballistic missile on May 21 towards the sea and on Sunday said it had tested a new anti-aircraft weapon supervised by leader Kim Jong Un.

More details awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd