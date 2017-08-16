North Korea fight is latest conflict for indigenous people of Guam

US island territory Guam. (Source: Google maps) US island territory Guam. (Source: Google maps)

The threatened missile attack by North Korea on Guam has prompted calls for peace from the island’s indigenous people. The Chamorros are weary of yet another conflict after enduring centuries of hostilities. About one-third of the US territory’s 160,000 people identify as Chamorro.

They have endured colonization by Spanish settlers, bloody skirmishes during World War II and a steady escalation of American military presence on the island. An expert on Guam says it would be “disastrous and tragic beyond words” for the island’s indigenous culture if it were targeted in a war between the US and North Korea.

University of Guam Chamorro studies assistant professor Michael Lujan Bavacqua says the bones of the Chamorro people are buried in the soil of Guam and its neighboring islands.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App