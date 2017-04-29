North Korea ‘disrespected the wishes’ of China, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Source: File) US President Donald Trump (Source: File)

US President Donald Trump has said that North Korea has ‘disrespected the wishes of China’ by carrying out another missile test, as Pentagon confirmed it was a failed attempt by Pyongyang. “North Korea disrespected the wishes of China and its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!” Trump said in a tweet last night, hours after North Korea carried out yet another failed missile test.

The North Korea missile test came a day after the Trump Administration praised China and its President Xi Jinping for having prevailed over Pyongyang in not carrying either nuclear test or missile test. “The US Pacific Command detected what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 10:33 am Hawaii time, April 28. The ballistic missile launch occurred near the Pukchang airfield,” Dave Benham, PACOM spokesman said in a statement.

“The missile did not leave North Korean territory,” Benham said. The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America, he said.

“US Pacific Command stands behind our steadfast commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan,” Benham said. According to reports, the missile was likely a medium-range KN-17 ballistic missile.

