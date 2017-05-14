North Korea carries out another missile test: Pentagon

“The missile was launched near Kusung and landed in the Sea of Japan.” (Representational image) “The missile was launched near Kusung and landed in the Sea of Japan.” (Representational image)

The authoritarian N Korean regime has carried out yet another missile test, the Pentagon has confirmed. The US Pacific Command detected and tracked a North Korean missile launch at approximately 10:30 AM (Hawaii time) May 13, an official statement said. “The missile was launched near Kusung and landed in the Sea of Japan,” PACOM said. The type of missile is being assessed and the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile, PACOM said.

