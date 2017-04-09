North Korea calls US bombing of Syrian airbase ‘unacceptable’

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. (AP/PTI) In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. (AP/PTI)

North Korea on Sunday condemned the US bombing in Syria as an “absolutely unacceptable aggression” against a sovereign state and said this justifies Pyongyang’s further military development. “The US missile strike against Syria is a clear and unforgivable aggression against a sovereign state and we strongly condemn it,” EFE news cited a North Korean Foreign Ministry statement as saying.

The statement said that North Korea, which regards Syria as an ally, was not surprised that this US military attack was a “warning to us” and that it was another example that “we have to defend ourselves against imperialist aggressions”. “The reality is that our decision to strengthen our military power to respond to attacks of force is the right choice,” the statement said. The US on April 6 night unleashed 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Shairat airbase in Syria in retaliation for the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Bashar al-Assad regime that left dozens of civilians dead.

The cruise missile attack, which took place when Trump was dining with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida, was not only a warning for Syria but also for China to pressure North Korea to end its provocation, a White House source told The Washington Post on Saturday.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now