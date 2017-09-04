US calls on UN to impose strongest measures on North Korea, says ‘enough is enough’

- BRICS Summit 2017: First time, China signs statement that names Lashkar and Jaish in terror list
In light of recent missile launches and Sunday’s nuclear test by North Korea, the United States on Monday said that the Kim Jong-Un led nation is ‘begging for war’. At an emergency meeting of the Security Council, US Ambassador Nikki Hailey told the United Nations said that “enough is enough” and called on the UN to impose the strictest possible measures on North Korea.
Claiming that augmented sanctions on North Korea by the Council since 2006 had not shown results, Hailey said that US does not want war, however, “our country’s patience is not unlimited.” “Despite our efforts the North Korea nuclear program is more advanced and more dangerous than ever,” Hailey said.
Russian representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, also reiterated US’ view, saying that “peace in the region is in serious jeopardy.”
North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests in recent months, the latest one being a nuclear test which the country’s central news agency claimed ran “perfect” and fit to be loaded on to a missile. The test had caused an artificial quake measuring 6.03 on the Richter scale. The Kim Jong-Un led military has also conducted tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles, some of which have the capacity to land on east American territories. Last week, it also flew a rocket over Japanese air space.
- Sep 4, 2017 at 10:12 pmUN is an impotent body, mainly thanks to (1) the veto power to the special five (2) ignoring of changing World order and (3) the continued enmity between the US and Russia. For staying relevant the UN must reform recognizing the new World order, end the provision of VETO and start implementing the resolutions that get two third majority.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 10:08 pmIt is time to take action by trumph. In India one UPA minister, doon school educated said that " Not taking action itself is an action " does not work with Korea or Pakistan.Reply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 10:00 pmThe US should be consistent. Why is it bad for North Korea and Iran not to have Nuke weapons while the US seems to be okay with Pakistani. India think logically. Proliferation is in India's interests. Let's mess up the whole world till India is safe. The US connived against India and allowed Pakistan to steal nuke technology and materials from Western countries initially and then China.Reply