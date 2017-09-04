US calls on UN to impose strongest measures on North Korea, says ‘enough is enough’

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks during a meeting by the United Nations Security Council on North Korea at the UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Joe Penney) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks during a meeting by the United Nations Security Council on North Korea at the UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Joe Penney)

In light of recent missile launches and Sunday’s nuclear test by North Korea, the United States on Monday said that the Kim Jong-Un led nation is ‘begging for war’. At an emergency meeting of the Security Council, US Ambassador Nikki Hailey told the United Nations said that “enough is enough” and called on the UN to impose the strictest possible measures on North Korea.

Claiming that augmented sanctions on North Korea by the Council since 2006 had not shown results, Hailey said that US does not want war, however, “our country’s patience is not unlimited.” “Despite our efforts the North Korea nuclear program is more advanced and more dangerous than ever,” Hailey said.

Russian representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, also reiterated US’ view, saying that “peace in the region is in serious jeopardy.”

North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests in recent months, the latest one being a nuclear test which the country’s central news agency claimed ran “perfect” and fit to be loaded on to a missile. The test had caused an artificial quake measuring 6.03 on the Richter scale. The Kim Jong-Un led military has also conducted tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles, some of which have the capacity to land on east American territories. Last week, it also flew a rocket over Japanese air space.

