North Korea launches ballistic missile in possibly its longest-range test yet, world leaders condemn launch

South Korean soldiers walk by a TV screen showing the live broadcast about North Korea's missile launch, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

After nearly two months of relative peace, North Korea on Wednesday launched its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile called Hwasong-15, even as some experts claim this could put Washington and the entire eastern U.S. seaboard within range. In a special televised announcement moments, after it had successfully test fired the new ICBM, Pyongyang said the nuclear-capable missile is ‘significantly’ more powerful than any previously tested long-range weapon.

Meanwhile, US, South Korea and the United Nations condemned the missile test, with President Donald Trump having discussed with South Korea their respective response to the launch. Also Read: North Korea test-fires another ICBM: Here’s all you need to know

Aside from discussing US and South Korea’s response to the North Korea missile launch, the White House said both leaders “underscored the grave threat that North Korea’s latest provocation poses” not only to U.S. and South Korea, “but to the entire world.” While reaffirming their strong condemnation of North Korea’s campaign to advance its nuclear programs, the presidents of both countries noted that these weapons only serve to deepen Pyongyang’s diplomatic and economic isolation.

Vice-President Mike Pence also warned North Korea not to test President Donald Trump’s resolve. Pence said the Trump administration is considering “additional measures” following the missile launch, adding that ‘all options’ remain on the table. Also Read: Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe agree to boost deterrence against North Korea, says Japan government

Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State in Trump administration, said that Pyongyang was “indiscriminately threatening its neighbours, the region and global stability.”

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Pyongyang’s latest missile test and urged North Korea to “desist taking any further

destabilising steps.” In a statement on Tuesday, Guterres said it’s a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community.

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who spoke with Trump, said Japan will not back down against any provocation. Abe said Japan would maximize pressure on the North in its strong alliance with the US.

Italy’s UN Ambassador Sebastiano Cardi, the current Security Council president, told reporters late Tuesday that “it’s certainly very worrying”, adding that “Everybody was hoping that there would be restraint from the regime.” Cadri further said the latest sanctions resolutions against North Korea “are working, having an effect on the situation … on the capacity of the regime to obtain hard currency because to go along with the military programs or missile or nuclear (programs) you need money, and that’s the objective.”

