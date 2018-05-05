Normal for China to push Belt and Road Initiative, says envoy

Luo Zhaohui, China’s ambassador to India (Image source: Chinese embassy in Canada/Files) Luo Zhaohui, China’s ambassador to India (Image source: Chinese embassy in Canada/Files)

China on Friday said it was “quite normal” for it to push ahead with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), but also said that the two “major powers” could find a way to cooperate, especially after the Wuhan summit. Addressing a seminar on ‘Wuhan Summit: Sino-India Relations and its Way Forward’, China’s envoy to India Luo Zhaohui said the BRI would benefit all countries, including India, in the age of globalisation. “We seek common development through connectivity,” Luo said. He said it was “quite normal” for China to push for the BRI among countries in the region, while describing India as a “major power” as well as an emerging market.

Luo also said China wanted to share the fruits of its economic development with other countries and those like the US and UK have benefitted from China’s growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have the opportunity to meet at least three times this year to take forward their friendship forged during their unprecedented informal summit in Wuhan, he said.The envoy said the idea of holding an informal summit was first mooted by PM Modi when he met President Xi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Astana in 2017. After that, the two sides worked hard to make it happen, he said.

