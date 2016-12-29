No security, intelligence agency came to my rescue during captivity: Slain ex-Pak Punjab governor’s son

Shahbaz Taseer, son of slain Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer Shahbaz Taseer, son of slain Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer

No security or intelligence agency came to his rescue during his captivity, said Shahbaz Taseer, the son of slain Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer. Shahbaz told the Dawn that he managed to escape from his militant captors with god’s blessings months after his flamboyant father Salman was assassinated for siding with a blasphemy convict.

Shahbaz was abducted from Lahore on August 25, 2011 by the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) when he was on his way to his office. He was rescued in March this year after being held captive for almost five years. He said that the only politician who contacted him was Bilawal Bhutto of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), while all others distanced themselves from the Taseer family, citing that it would be controversial to be seen in their company.

“The security agencies were only involved in bringing me back from that hotel in Kuchlak near Quetta, where I reached after running away from my captors,” he said.