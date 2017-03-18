No regret on British link to spying on Donald Trump: White House

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

The White House has expressed no “regret” in citing an uncorroborated news report that alleged a British intelligence agency, on behalf of the then US President Barack Obama, spied on Donald Trump when he was the presidential candidate.

“I don’t think we regret anything. We literally listed a litany of media reports that are in the public domain,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters soon after a joint news conference of US President Trump and visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“We just reiterated the fact that we were just simply reading media accounts. That’s it,” he said in response to a question amidst reports that the White House has apologised to Britain for Spicer making such an allegation of wiretapping against them.

GCHQ, the British Electronic Intelligence Agency, had yesterday said such a report of spying on Trump was utterly “ridiculous” and should be ignored.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now