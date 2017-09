European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (Reuters/File Photo) European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (Reuters/File Photo)

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday that there was no need to renegotiate the Iranian nuclear deal, insisting tit was “working” and “delivering”.

“There is no need to renegotiate parts of the agreement because the agreement is concerning a nuclear program and as such is delivering,” Mogherini told reporters following a meeting at the UN of the six powers that negotiated the deal with Iran.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App