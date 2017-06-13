No indication Russia wants positive relationship with US: Jim Mattis

Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday there was no indication that Russia wanted a positive relationship with the United States, saying it had chosen to be a strategic competitor. “At this time … I do not see any indication that Mr. Putin would want a positive relationship with us. That is not to say we can’t get there as we look for common ground,” Mattis told a House Armed Services Committee hearing, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“But at this point, he has chosen to be competitive, a strategic competitor with us and we will have to deal with that as we see it,” he added.

