No ‘concrete evidence’ if India abducted ex-Colonel, says Pakistan minister

The ICJ or the UN cannot be approached in the alleged abduction case of the retired Pakistan Colonel as there is no ‘concrete evidence’ suggesting India’s role behind it, said a Pakistan minister. Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch told the parliament that it was yet to be established that Lt Col Muhammad Habib Zahir had been picked up by the Indian intelligence agencies.

Colonel Habib disappeared near Nepal’s border with India on April 6 where he had apparently gone for a job interview. His disappearance from Nepal has been widely termed by Pakistani media as a revenge by India to the death sentence given by a Pakistani military court to Kulbhshan Jadhav.

“No final report suggesting that the Indian intelligence agency or the Indian government was involved is available with the Foreign Office or the government,” the Dawn newspaper quoted him as saying.

When asked by the Senate Chairman if the Foreign office was discharging India of the kidnapping charges, Baloch said, “We are hundred per cent sure that Indian intelligence agency RAW is behind the kidnapping but the evidence to this effect is not final.” He also said that the kidnapping of Col Habib could have a link with the conviction of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, but stressed that material was required to prove the matter legally.

Qadir Baloch also said that the Foreign office was trying to obtain ‘solid evidence’ to solve the case. The ministry has also asked the Nepalese government to get in touch with the three Indians who are said to have received Habib at the Kathmandu airport. He also added that it was yet to be ascertained if the three individuals were government officials or civilians. He also expressed his ‘helplessness’ and alleged non-cooperation from Nepal, for the delay in solving the kidnapping case. Opposition leader Aitzaz Ahsan also said that, unlike in the past, Nepal, was not cooperating on the issue of Habib.

