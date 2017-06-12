Ninth circuit court rules against Donald Trump’s travel ban

President Donald Trump President Donald Trump

In another setback for US President Donald Trump, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit court has ruled out travel ban on countries including Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days which was announced in February. “We conclude that the President, in issuing the Executive Order, exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress,” the judges said.

However, the court gave space to the government to conduct internal reviews on vetting as it vacated part of the injunction. The Trump administration can move to Supreme Court challenging the ruling.

Taking in consent a Hawaii judge’s decision from March, the judges revealed that Trump’s decision to block all refugees and foreign nationals from six muslim-majority countries from entering the US has violated the constitution as it was against Muslims. The federal judge of Hawaii, Derrick Watson also blocked a directive that barred the refugee applicants for 120 days, as well as other government instructions.

Earlier, on June 1, the Trump administration asked the U.S. Apex Court to revive the ban and to block the Hawaii rulings.

