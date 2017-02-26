Nigerian governor says 2 kidnapped Germans are freed

A Nigerian governor says security agents have freed two German archaeologists who were kidnapped in northern Nigeria. Governor of Kaduna state Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai today issued a statement commending Nigeria’s security agencies for securing the release of the Germans. It gave no details and did not say whether anyone has been arrested.

Gunmen had been demanding a ransom of 60 million naira (about USD 200,000) for the release of Professor Peter Breunig and his assistant, Johannes Behringer. The two were taken at gunpoint Wednesday from an archaeological dig near Jenjela village in Kaduna state. Two villagers who attempted to help the Germans were shot and killed by the kidnappers. Breunig, 65, and Behringer, in his 20s, are part of a four-person team from Frankfurt’s Goethe University.