Latest News
  • Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab states

Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab states

Mauritania, an Arab League member, cut ties on Tuesday, while the central African country, Gabon, also condemned Qatar for failing "on counter-terrorism.".

By: Reuters | Naimey | Published:June 10, 2017 5:01 pm
Nigeria and Qatar, Nigeria recall ambassador to Qatar, Qatar and gulf rift, Qatar and saudi Arabia news, latest news, world news Senegal has also said it would recall its ambassador in Qatar and expressed its “active solidarity”.

Top News

Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran. Some African countries have cautiously come out in support of attempts to isolate Qatar.

Mauritania, an Arab League member, cut ties on Tuesday and central African oil producer Gabon condemned Qatar for failing “on counter-terrorism.”. Senegal has said it would recall its ambassador in Qatar and expressed its “active solidarity”.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 10: Latest News