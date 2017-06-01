At least 44 migrants, including babies, die in Niger desert

Niger: At least 44 migrants died after their vehicle broke down Niger: At least 44 migrants died after their vehicle broke down

Nearly 44 migrants, including women and babies, were found dead after their vehicle broke down in the desert of northern Niger while on the way to Libya, local officials said on Thursday. Mayor of Agadez Rhissa Feltou confirmed the development to AFP saying: “The number of migrants who died in the desert is 44 for now.” Agadez is a remote town situated on the edge of the Sahara desert that has become the smuggling capital of Africa.

