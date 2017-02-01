Latest News
New Zealand PM Bill English calls national election for September 23

The centre-left Labour and Green parties have formed an alliance to challenge the National Party.

By: Reuters | Wellington | Published:February 1, 2017 7:16 am
Bill English, New Zealand PM, New Zealand PM passports, passports for sale, Peter Thiel passport, New Zealand news, world news, latest news, indian express New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English. (AP File Photo)

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English called an election on Wednesday for Sept. 23 after taking over as premier last month following the unexpected resignation of his predecessor, John Key. English’s centre-right National Party has governed for the past eight years and is seeking a fourth term straight term, this time without the popular Key. The next election was due around September this year.

